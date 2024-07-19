SAN DIEGO (WSVN) — The San Diego Zoo has given panda fans a peek at their newest residents.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance on Friday released its first official video of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao in their new habitat.

The pair arrived from Beijing, China, earlier this summer.

The bears were sent to the U.S. from China as a sign of friendship. They are the first giant pandas to enter the country in two decades.

Starting in August, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao will be out in their habitats for guests to visit them.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.