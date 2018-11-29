San Diego teens killed execution-style during trip to Mexico

(WSVN) - Two teenagers from San Diego who traveled to Mexico on a day trip reportedly ended up being shot and killed execution-style.

Fox 5 identified the victims as 17-year-old Christopher Gomez, a high school senior, and Juan Suarez-Ojeda, who graduated high school earlier this year.

Gomez’s family fold the San Diego Union-Tribune that the teens and a third victim, an unidentified 18-year-old man from Mexico, had gone together to a barbecue in Ensanada, located 64 miles south of Tijuana.

The trio made the trip on Black Friday, and were supposed to come home that night. When they never returned, the families contacted Mexican authorities to search for the missing teens.

Police discovered the bodies of the three teens at an apartment complex in Tijuana early Sunday morning.

Investigators said they believe the boys had been forced to kneel before each one was shot in the head execution-style, according to local media reports.

A detective told Gomez’s family the teens had been tortured before they were shot, the LA Times reports.

It is not yet known what might have led to the killings.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses for Gomez and Suarez-Garcia. To donate, click here.

