Samuel Adams says they will buy a beer for those who get COVID vaccine

(WSVN) - Drinks are on Samuel Adams!

Adding to the list of businesses giving away free items for those who get vaccinated, Samuel Adams has announced they will buy a beer for anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine.

For full terms & conditions, see: https://t.co/oWINNrpC5E — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021

The company said from April 12 through May 15, they will send $7 for a beer through CashApp to people who post a photo of their vaccination sticker or bandage on Instagram or Twitter. The post must also have the hashtag #shotforsam and the poster must also tag @samueladamsbeer.

Posters must be 21 years old and older.

