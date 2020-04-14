Samuel Adams brewery expands Restaurant Strong Fund to help unemployed industry workers

(WSVN) - Samuel Adams is expanding a funding program to help unemployed bar and restaurant workers.

The company said its Restaurant Strong Fund will offer $1,000 to industry workers who are now out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re excited to announce that we’re expanding our Restaurant Strong Fund to 19 more states around the country. THANK YOU to everyone who has already helped or donated. Together, we can support those in the restaurant industry who have been so impacted by closures. pic.twitter.com/FVj4kgN27A — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 3, 2020

Sam Adams said the fund has raised more than $2.7 million so far.

The fund was only available in a handful of states, but has recently expanded to include an additional 19 states including Florida.

The brewery is accepting applications from unemployed workers until April 30.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.