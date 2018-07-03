Samsung users say phones sending photos to their contacts without permission

(WSVN) - Some Samsung smartphones are sending user’s photos to people in their address book without their permission, according to a growing number of complaints online.

CNBC reports the issue is affecting Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8 users, where the phone’s default messaging app, called Samsung Messages, are sending pictures randomly to people in their contacts.

One user on Reddit said his girlfriend received a message with his phone’s entire photo library, but the phone itself showed no such message being sent. However, he found it in his T-Mobile logs.

Another user on a forum page on Samsung’s website said they noticed Samsung Messages became “very buggy” after an update from the carrier.

A Samsung spokesperson says the company is looking into the issue, but claims they have not found it to be a software or hardware problem.

“Samsung has reviewed this matter thoroughly these past few days; however, there were no hardware or software issues found to be relevant to this particular case,” the company said in an email to PC Mag. “While there have been no known similar customer reports globally, we will continue to investigate this issue further. We encourage any customers who may have questions or concerns to contact their local Customer Service center at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”

For its part, T-Mobile tells the Verge the bug is “not a T-Mobile issue” and says it is a problem on Samsung’s end.

Users can disable permissions for Samsung Messages by going to Settings > Apps > Samsung Messages > Permissions > Storage.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.