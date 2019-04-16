Same-sex parents of toddler battling cancer say potential donor sent hateful message

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSVN) — The parents of a toddler battling stage 4 cancer were left shocked and hurt after receiving a hateful message from a potential monetary donor.

Family members said 18-month old Callie June was diagnosed with advanced neuroblastoma on New Year’s Day. Callie’s family soon discovered that the cancer was already in stage 4, and that she would need 18 months of chemotherapy, radiation treatment, a bone marrow transplant and surgery to remove the tumor.

In order to help raise funds for Callie’s medical care, a GoFundMe page was set up for her and her mothers, Tiffany and Albree Shaffer.

To chronicle Callie’s journey, the couple set up a Facebook page called “Callie Strong, Tiny But Mighty” where they regularly give updates on her treatment.

Although they have received overwhelming support, the couple said they received a message that was not as pleasant.

“My prayers for Callie. I was going to donate $7600.00 to her fund, but I found out her parents are lesbian. I’ve chosen to donate to St. Jude due to that fact. Sorry. I’ll still pray for her though but maybe it’s God’s way of getting your attention that she needs a mommy and a daddy, not 2 mommy’s,” the message read.

Despite the negative message, Callie’s parents told Fox 35 that they have received a lot more support and Callie’s fan base has grown.

“We have went from a few thousand likes on her Facebook page to almost 8,000 since the original post and the original post on her page has reached 1.1 million people,” they said.

Callie’s parents also said that so far, 96% of her tumor is dead and she may be able to go home soon.

To follow Callie’s journey, click here. To donate to her GoFundMe, click here.

