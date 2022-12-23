(WSVN) - Tis’ the season for family, friends, and food but the grocery store frenzy is coming a few days ahead of schedule as the winter weather continues to affect millions nationwide.

Shoppers at a local grocery store in Minnesota were scurrying to get essentials for the snowfall and upcoming holiday just as many in South Florida are all too familiar with.

“I think that everybody’s in line getting their things getting lots of stuff, beating the storm so they don’t have to go out tomorrow,” said Marla Nybo.

Marcia Stoub said she had other plans in mind.

“You put off other things,” she said. “I was supposed to be wrapping presents today. That was on the agenda but no, we’re shopping instead.”

Folks in Minnesota are not only getting what they need but also looking to treat themselves.

“She’s the cheesecake queen,” said Stoub’s husband after grabbing her the sweet dessert.

Many people stocked up for the storm as they planned to journey through the ‘bomb cyclone.’

“I bought stuff for sandwiches we’re going to be traveling during the storm,” said Nybo. “We’re hoping we don’t get caught in too much.”

Gifts are also a part of the last-minute shoppers’ to-do list during the holiday season.

Shoppers at the Mall of America encounter other shoppers with the same idea.

“Christmas literally came out of the blue so I’m just trying to go get some stuff for my family,” said Hana Mamoi.

Although South Florida is not accustomed to the 40-degree temperatures to be expected over the holiday weekend, Minnesotans are unfortunately used to the freezing temperatures but this time around does not make it any easier.

“Actually, the stores are good, but the parking lots are tough,” said one Minnesotan.

