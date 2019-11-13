‘Same eyes, same hair’: Adorable kindergartners matching for twin day insist they ‘look exactly the same’

FOLEY, Ala. (WSVN) — A pair of kindergartners have gone viral for their matching outfits and their insistence that they look “exactly the same.”

Britney Tankersley said her son Myles came to her and “went on and on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class for Twin Day.”

Tankersley said Myles was adamant that he and his classmate, Tanner, were identical because they look “exactly the same- same eyes, same hair.”

Tankersley said she picked up some matching outfits for Myles and Tanner, and the next day, she received a picture from the boys’ teacher of the two wearing the matching outfits.

“My heart melted,” Tankersley said. “Obviously two very different children, but Myles didn’t see that.”

“Wouldn’t the world be such a better place if we could all view it through the eyes of a couple 5yr olds,” Tankersly ended her post.

The photo of the boys has since gone viral, picking up over 215,000 reactions and 268,000 shares.

