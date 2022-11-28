(WSVN) - The Salvation Army needs the public’s support.

The organization is asking for bell ringers this year.

Volunteers are needed at the iconic red kettles across the country to help collect donations which will help with rental assistance and funding dinner programs.

They are also accepting online donations.

Their holiday campaign runs until Christmas eve.

To sign up to be a bell ringer, click here. To make a donation to the organization, click here.

