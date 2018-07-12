Salmonella outbreak from Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal spreads to 33 states, including Florida

(WSVN) - The Salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has now spread to 33 states, including Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that, since their last update on June 14th, new cases were reported in Florida and Colorado, and an additional 27 people have fallen ill.

A total of 100 people have been sickened as a result; 30 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/Fa8EF3izUu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 12, 2018

“Laboratory testing identified the outbreak strain of Salmonella in unopened and opened boxes of Honey Smacks cereal collected from retail locations and from ill people’s homes,” the new report stated.

Although Kellogg’s recalled the cereals on June 14, the FDA reports that recalled packages of Honey Smacks cereal are still being offered for sale.

The CDC warns the public not to eat any Honey Smacks cereal from any size package and with any “best if used by” date.

Health officials said people get sick from Salmonella 12 to 72 hours after ingesting the germ, and experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. While most recover within a week, some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.

