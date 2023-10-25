(WSVN) - Drivers beware: officials are calling a specific scooter unsafe due to fire hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning on Tuesday against the Toos Elite 60-volt e-scooters.

The scooters, sold online and in New York, are not being recalled but are reportedly responsible for an apartment fire where two people were killed, including a child.

The suspected cause of the blaze was the scooter’s combustible lithium-ion battery.

