Sacramento sheriff’s vehicle hits protester at Stephon Clark vigil

(CNN) — A bystander video shows the moment a demonstrator was hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle Saturday night as people protested the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The collision happened during a vigil as a woman carrying a “Stephon Clark Rest in Power” sign walked in front of a sheriff’s vehicle and motioned the driver to stop, according to a video from the National Lawyers Guild Legal Observers obtained by CNN.

The deputy then drove away, said Guy Danilowitz, a legal observer who recorded the video.

“The vehicle accelerated and struck her, accelerated very fast and struck her violently and she fell to the ground,” Danilowitz said.

“It was a very fast acceleration, not the way you would move with people around,” he added.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

About eight seconds before the collision, a deputy inside the sheriff’s SUV could be heard on a loudspeaker repeatedly telling protesters to “back away from my car.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deparment said protesters approached the vehicles and “began yelling while pounding and kicking the vehicles’ exterior.”

“The collision occurred while the patrol vehicle was traveling at slow speeds,” said Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Hampton said the deputy’s vehicle had scratches, dents and a shattered rear window following the collision.

“The damage to the vehicle was not a result of the collision involving the pedestrian but was caused by vandals in the crowd,” Hampton said.

A spokesman with the California Highway Patrol had said it is investigating the incident and would not confirm whether the incident was a hit and run.