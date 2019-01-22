Russian plane bound for Moscow in suspected hijacking

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities said on Tuesday that a passenger plane bound for Moscow has been forced to land shortly after take-off in a suspected hijacking.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said an unnamed man on the flight, bound from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow, ordered the crew to divert the plane to Afghanistan. The plane landed in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk about 230 kilometers (143 miles) to the west.

Committee spokesman Andrew Przhezdomsky told state-owned Rossiya 24 television channel that the plane stands on the runway in Khanty-Mansiysk and that the passenger is still onboard.

It was not immediately clear if the man was armed and what his demands were. Police has cordoned off the area, and ambulances are on the standby.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.