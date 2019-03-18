Runaway cow in Indiana blocks traffic, heads to Chick-fil-A

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WSVN) — A cow running away from police was caught on camera making a stop at an Indiana Chick-fil-A.

Video captured by Athena Hopkins shows the bovine avoiding police and dodging traffic while crossing a road in Noblesville, Indiana.

The animal eventually made it across the street where it wandered into a plaza with a Chick-fil-A.

“NPD was able to “run with the bulls” last night,” police said on Facebook. “We were chasing this running wild bovine all over the east side.”

It is unclear where the cow came from or if it was ever captured.

