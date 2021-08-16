(WSVN) - Three types of rugs sold on Amazon have been recalled due to the potential of posing as a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the rugs sold exclusively on Amazon do not meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs.

The items included in the recall are:

No incidents have been reported.

Those who purchased one of the rugs are advised to stop use immediately and contact Suellen Roosevein for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Amazon, on behalf of Suellen Roosevein, is contacting all known buyers directly.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.