Rudy the bulldog captures audience’s attention at Westminster Dog Show

NEW YORK (WSVN) – Even thought he didn’t win, Rudy the bulldog had all eyes on him when he competed at the Westminster Dog Show.

He exceeded all expectations in the agility contest, running the track in about 50 seconds.

Although he gave a great performance, Verb the border collie ended up taking home first place.

The Westminster dog show is taking place in New York City and will continue through Tuesday.

