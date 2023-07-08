SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WSVN)- The Ruby Princess cruise ship will set sail once again just three days after it crashed into a San Francisco pier.

The ship was meant to leave from San Francisco for a 10-day cruise to Alaska on Thursday but got damaged in a collision with the dock while coming into port.

Now as a form of compensation to upset passengers, the cruise ship has offered them two options.

The first is to leave the ship and get a 100% refund and a 50% off coupon for another cruise.

The second one is to stay on board for Sunday’s departure and get a 75% refund as well as another 75 % off a future voyage.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox