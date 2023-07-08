SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WSVN)- The Ruby Princess cruise ship will set sail once again just three days after it crashed into a San Francisco pier.

The ship was meant to leave from San Francisco for a 10-day cruise to Alaska on Thursday but got damaged in a collision with the dock while coming into port.

Now as a form of compensation to upset passengers, the cruise ship has offered them two options.

The first is to leave the ship and get a 100% refund and a 50% off coupon for another cruise.

The second one is to stay on board for Sunday’s departure and get a 75% refund as well as another 75 % off a future voyage.

