Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

LONDON (AP) — British officials have released the photos chosen by members of the royal family for their Christmas cards.

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan chose a black and white motif that shows the newlyweds admiring a fireworks display at their evening wedding reception in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

For ardent gardener Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the choice was a photo that showed them gazing lovingly at one another while sitting on a bench surrounded by greenery.

And Queen Elizabeth II? Buckingham Palace officials say there are no plans to release an image of the card used by the queen and her husband, Prince Philip.

