Royal Wedding Preparations Underway

LONDON (AP) — Royal wedding organizers are preparing for a rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have remained out of the public eye in recent days, have been spotted being driven into the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britain’s Press Association indicated they were expected to have tea Thursday with Queen Elizabeth II and may be joined by Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. No details about the meeting were officially released.

The news came as British military personnel rehearsed for a gala procession through Windsor that will follow Saturday’s wedding ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which will be televised live around the world.

Also Thursday, Markle said her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Harry due to health problems.

