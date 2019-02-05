Royal Caribbean will pay you to travel the world

(WSVN) - Royal Caribbean is looking to hire for potentially the best job in the world: getting paid to travel.

The cruise line’s United Kingdom branch announced that they are looking to hire a “Shore Explorer.”

The lucky candidate will travel the world and document their experience on social media.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer to apply,” Royal Caribbean said in a caption on an Instagram post.

The Shore Explorer will visit the Bahamas, Alaska, Portugal, Norway, Dubai, and Japan.

The company will also pay for hotel, gratuities, meals, drinks, and WiFi. The winner will also earn $7,770 at the end of the trip.

The winner must be able to travel between May and August for at least three and up to four weeks.

