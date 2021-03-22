Royal Caribbean to resume Bahamas cruise in June, will require guests to be vaccinated

(WSVN) - Royal Caribbean is getting ready to set sail again after a nearly year-long hiatus.

The cruise line announced that starting June 11, they would begin offering cruises aboard the Adventure of the Seas from its new homeport in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Tickets for the cruises go on sale beginning March 24, and itineraries depart through August.

The entire ship crew will be vaccinated, and adult guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests under the age of 18 must have recently tested negative for the virus.

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely,” said Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley. “The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice.”

The cruise industry has been at a halt since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the CDC has laid out guidelines for cruises to resume sailing.

