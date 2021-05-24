Royal Caribbean to require passengers 16 and older to show proof of vaccination

(WSVN) - A major cruise line expects to set sail with passengers as long as they have their COVID-19 shots.

In a recent policy update posted to its website, the cruise line said it will require proof of vaccination.

Passengers 16 and older, departing from the U.S. or the Bahamas on or before Aug. 1, will be mandated to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before sailing.

For departures after Aug. 1, the age mandate will change to 12 years old and up.

The announcement comes as Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed a target date to hit the water.

Officials said sailing for NCL will officially begin Aug. 7 if approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian will require all employees and passengers to be fully vaccinated.

The CDC said voyages could start up again by midsummer.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.