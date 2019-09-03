Royal Caribbean to donate $1 million to Bahamas relief efforts

MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean has announced that they will be donating $1 million to the relief efforts in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“The Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades,” the company said in a tweet. “Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time. As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we’re committing $1M to help them rebuild.”

Royal Caribbean also announced that their partner, ITM, will be donating an additional $100,000.

Royal Caribbean said they will coordinate with the Bahamian government, their non-profit partner the Pan American Development Foundation and other charities to ensure the money is utilized in the best way.

The company also said they will match every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF up to $500,000.

