MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean Cruises has announced that it will be suspending cruising in the United States for 30 days.

The announcement made Friday comes one week after two crew members from the Grand Princess were exposed to the coronavirus in California.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.