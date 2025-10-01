A Royal Caribbean Cruise ship reportedly rescued a group of people who had been floating at sea on a makeshift raft.

Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas diverted its scheduled course from Tampa to Costa Maya, Mexico, to avoid Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda on Sunday evening, placing the ship in the Caribbean sea when they came across the raft.

The raft carried approximately 12 people who were reportedly brought aboard and provided with water and care.

