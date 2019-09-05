Royal Caribbean prepares to send ship full of food, water, generators to the Bahamas

(WSVN) - Royal Caribbean is preparing to send over a ship filled with food, water and other essential items to the Bahamas, days after they pledged $1 million toward Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The cruise line said they were mobilizing their fleet to help facilitate the delivery of items to those in need.

We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it. In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network tomorrow we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/inTc7RDAJn — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 5, 2019

Working in partnership with the Bahamian government and the Bahamas Feeding Network, Royal Caribbean is sending over 43,000 water bottles, 10,000 meals, generators and other supplies.

Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands earlier this week as a Category 5 storm.

The delivery is expected to begin today.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.