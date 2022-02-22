(WSVN) - Two more cruise lines are going mask-free.

Starting Friday, Royal Caribbean will drop its mask mandate.

Norwegian Cruise Line will do the same starting March 1.

Carnival Cruise Lines also announced on March 1, it’ll start recommending masks on board cruises, but not requiring them.

The CDC said cruise lines are set to lift masking rules if 95% of crew and passengers are fully vaccinated.

