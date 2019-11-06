Royal Caribbean cruise ship evacuated after running aground in the Galápagos Islands

(WSVN) - A Royal Caribbean cruise ship was evacuated after it ran aground in the Galápagos Islands.

The company took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm 46 passengers and several crew members were on board the Celebrity Xpedition when it ran aground the islands off the western coast of South America.

Officials with the company said everyone is safe and there were no reported injuries.

News on Celebrity Xpedition: — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (@RCLcorp) November 6, 2019

Those on board were picked up by Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Flora ship.

It remains unclear how the ship ran aground.

