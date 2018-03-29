Robber mugs elderly man with cane in broad daylight, NYPD says

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Police in New York City are looking for a suspect who made an elderly man with a cane fall to the ground in order to rob him in broad daylight.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching his 70-year-old victim from behind Tuesday morning in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood.

The suspect can be seen pulling the victim’s cane and reaching into his pocket, causing the startled man to lose his balance and fall to the ground. That’s when the robber leaned over him, taking his wallet.

But when other people started approaching, the suspect then helped his victim to his feet to look like he was a good Samaritan.

Once the people went out of view, the suspect grabbed $15 in cash from the victim’s wallet before fleeing the scene.

NYPD said the suspect was wearing a black cap, grey hoodie with red lining and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-8477.

#WANTED: Male, white, for robbery of a 70-year-old male victim in front of 315 Park Ave #Manhattan on March 27 at 11:30am. The suspect pulled victims cane away from him causing him to fall. After the victim fell, the suspect took victim’s wallet. Share info, ☎️ #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/Xzi7yTcIu4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.