Rob Hiaasen, brother of Miami Herald columnist, killed in Maryland shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Journalist Rob Hiaasen, the brother of South Florida novelist and Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen, was among five people killed in Thursday’s shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland, The Associated Press and The Miami Herald are reporting.

According to reports, Hiaasen was inside the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis when a gunman opened fire in what police described as a targeted attack, fatally striking him and four others. Several others sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals.

Hiaasen, who grew up with Carl in Fort Lauderdale, was a staff reporter for the Baltimore Sun for 15 years and was hired as the assistant managing editor of The Capital Gazette in 2010. He was also staff reporter for The Palm Beach Post in the 1990s, as well as a news anchor and reporter in several outlets across the South.

Very sad to learn veteran Miami reporter @Carl_Hiaasen brother is one of the reporters killed in the very tragic shooting @capgaznews today. My thoughts & prayers are with Carl & his entire family. #EndGunViolence now! We must support gun laws that make sense. @ProsecutorsAGV — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) June 29, 2018

His wife, Maria Hiaasen, told the Sun Sentinel, “There was no finer human being, there just wasn’t … and certainly no finer father, and he was a damn fine journalist, too.”

Hiaasen was 59 years old. Besides Maria, he leaves behind three children.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.