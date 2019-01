ELLENSBURG, Wash.(WSVN) — A wild sight was spotted on a Washington highway.

Video shared by the Puget Sound Energy Company shows hundreds of elk running across a highway near Seattle.

The massive herd delayed traffic for a while before settling at on an open field along a power facility.

Experts say the elk are in the process of migrating for warmer climate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.