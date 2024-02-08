Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, was given a high honor on Wednesday.

Being the fifth woman to ever receive the reward, Case was given the 55th annual TIME Dealer of the Year award at the NADA Show 2024.

The award recognized her work running a successful car dealership and also for her long-standing impact helping raise funds for her community.

This honor is one of the automotive industry’s most prestigious award for a dealer. NADA is an automotive event held every year to celebrate and bring together those in the industry.

