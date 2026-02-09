ATLANTA (WSVN) — Rita Case was honored with the 2026 Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award.

Case, the president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, was recognized in Atlanta on Thursday for her leadership role in the automotive industry, continued community impact and philanthropic efforts.

Cox Automotive CEO Steve Rowley presented Case with the prestigious award.

“The Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award celebrates extraordinary female pioneers who embody transformative leadership and unwavering philanthropic vision within our industry,” said Rowley in a press release. “We are honored to recognize Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, whose remarkable achievements and enduring commitment have made an indelible mark on the automotive industry.”

Included with the award is a $10,000 donation to a charity of Case’s choice.

Another $10,000 went toward the Barbara Cox Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was given to Northwood University student Breanne Pratley. It will help support her continued academic and professional growth.

“I am so honored to receive the Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award,” said Case in a press release. “I am also thrilled for Breanne, who will be part of the next generation of women leaders in the automotive industry. And thank you to Cox Automotive for the donation to our scholarship fund at the Boys & Girls Club, an organization near and dear to Rick’s and my heart. It is so important that as business leaders we support our local communities. Our loyal customers allow us to give back, and we are very proud to do so.”

