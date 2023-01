(WSVN) - Ring wants to improve consumers’ peace of mind when they are away with a new product.

Always Home is a tiny drone equipped with a camera and navigation sensors.

It will fly around a person’s home on patrol when they are away.

The new device will be able to check the door or other locations when alarms go off.

No released date has been announced.

