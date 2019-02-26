Ring doorbell captures suspects fleeing from man opening fire to defend pregnant girlfriend

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A doorbell camera captured the moment two crooks fled the scene after a man defending his pregnant girlfriend snatched a weapon and opened fire on them.

The pregnant woman’s pleas could be heard in the video shortly before shots were fired.

The pregnant victim said three men approached her and her boyfriend when they were outside their apartment, pointing guns and demanding to get inside.

“I was shaking. I was really shaking. My hands started sweating. I started sweating real bad. I started stuttering, shaking, and I was just telling them not to hurt me because I’m pregnant,” the woman said.

The woman said her boyfriend ultimately grabbed one of the crooks’ guns and started firing. One of the suspects was shot and arrested.

The woman said her boyfriend was shot in the stomach and is expected to be OK.

Police are now searching for the other two suspects.

