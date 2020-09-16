Rick Scott, Marco Rubio introduce bill that would keep US on daylight saving time until next fall

(WSVN) - Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scot have introduced a bill that would keep the United States on Daylight Saving Time through next year.

The bill would stop the United States from having to set their clocks back an hour next month, and stop the country from “falling back” next month and the “spring forward” time change in March.

In a press release, Rubio stated the bill would “provide one year of stability for families who are already dealing with enough change with virtual learning, work from home, and other disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic has placed into our daily lives.”

“Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said.

“After months of staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, families across the nation could use a little more sunshine and time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer,” Scott said.

Scott signed a bill as governor that would make daylight savings time permanent in Florida. However, the bill has not gone into effect because it still needs congressional approval.

To read Rubio and Scott’s full bill, click here.

