Rhode Island to add gender-neutral option for licenses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says the state will begin offering a gender-neutral option for residents to put on their driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

Rhode Island will join the ranks of about a dozen other states already offering an option of “X” instead of the standard “M” or “F.”

The option is in response to the governor’s conversations with the transgender and LGBTQ community.

The Democratic governor says this is “just basic fairness” in order to ensure all residents are being recognized for who they are.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Health echoed the governor’s remarks.

The governor adds that the biggest hurdle has been the implementation of the change.

Residents could potentially see the option available within a year.

