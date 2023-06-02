(CNN) — A therapy dog is now back with its owner after spending days lost in the woods.

Kobe the beagle, 9, disappeared in a Rhode Island forest for nearly an entire week.

Gabrielle Caracciolo said Kobe suffers from epilepsy so the search for the therapy canine was urgent.

After days of searching on her own with no luck, Caracciolo sought help from experts.

A company called Packleader PetTracker used their dogs to help find Kobe and after they narrowed down their search to one area, the team set up cameras to track Kobe.

The search efforts paid off after the crew found Kobe hiding amongst the rocks in the trees.

Kobe even got to meet the rescue dogs that helped look for him.

