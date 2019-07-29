Reward offered for info on driver who hit, dragged motorcyclist

Phoenix (KNXV) — Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver who hit and dragged a stalled motorcyclist in West Phoenix earlier this month.

The incident happened around 5 p.m., July 10 at the intersection of 27th Avenue and West Earll Drive, according to Phoenix police.

Authorities say the pickup truck driver intentionally hit the 57-year-old motorcyclist, dragged the motorcycle and the man into the intersection and then took off northbound on 27th Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray, 1998 or 1999 Toyota Tacoma TRD with a double cab, black bed liner, and possible front end damage.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

