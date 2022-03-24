(WSVN) - A new app is providing a way to send money to people in Cuba.

RevoluGROUP, a Canadian company, released its RevoluSEND app.

The app allows families to send money to their relatives in Cuba directly, without having to go through the Cuban government.

The app’s rollout comes a year and a half after the closure of the official channels for sending remittances from the U.S. to Cuba.

RevoluSEND provides service to 115 other countries, including Ukraine.

