Retired Tennessee veteran wins $4 million lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSVN) — A retired Tennessee veteran is now $4 million richer after he got a winning lottery ticket.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, retired Air Force veteran Eddie Glasco claimed the $4 million prize at the Lottery’s Nashville office.

Glasco picked up the winning ticket at a Kroger in Columbia, Tennessee.

“We’ve been blessed,” Glasco told his wife as they claimed the prize. “I never thought something like this could happen to me.”

Glasco said he isn’t sure what he will spend the winnings on yet, but he does plan to pay off his house.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.