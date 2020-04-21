Retired Miami-Dade school teacher returns to US after being stuck in India

(WSVN) - A retired South Florida teacher who has been stuck in India amid the coronavirus outbreak has finally returned home.

The former Miami-Dade school teacher, 77-year-old Matthew Lemberger, took a flight to San Francisco early Tuesday morning and was reunited with his daughter.

Lemberger left for his Indian vacation in February and couldn’t return to the United States as they were under a coronavirus-related lockdown.

He said he ran out of food and water, and ended up with an infection.

His family said he did not test positive for COVID-19. They have spent the last few weeks fighting for his safe return home.

