NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, N.J. (WSVN) — A retired flight attendant is embarking on a special mission to honor the lives lost on 9/11. Paul Veneto started his journey on Monday for his annual “Paulie’s Push” tribute walk.

The commemorative journey follows different paths each year that symbolize the flight path each plane took before it crashed on 9/11. Veneto pushes a beverage cart with every walk he does.

In 2021, the year the walk started, he walked to the 9/11 National Memorial from the Boston-Logan International Airport. In 2022, he walked from Washington Dulles International Airport to the Pentagon.

This year, Venato will walk from Newark Liberty International Airport to northwestern Pennsylvania; this would symbolize the path of Flight 93 before it crashed. Each walk was completed on Sept. 11 in the years prior. Venato plans to do the same in 2023 as he walks 300 miles to the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Venato’s journey has gained public attention and he encourages first responders to join him on his journey as he passes the different cities along his route.

To find out more about the cause, click here. Follow his journey in real time here.

