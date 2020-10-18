Retired Fisher-Price engineer’s animatronic spider display goes viral

NEAR BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSVN) — A spooky spectacle in upstate New York put a homeowner’s engineering skills to work.

David Moomaw, a retired Fisher-Price engineer, began working on the elaborate display from scratch back in May.

He sewed and painted a giant animatronic spider that climbs down a large web from his roof to his lawn.

Video of the display has since gone viral on social media with millions of views.

Moomaw said he has big plans for next year’s display.

