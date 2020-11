(WSVN) - Experts say this year’s Cyber Monday could be record-breaking.

Retailers expect more people to shop virtually due to the pandemic.

Online shopping fueled Black Friday shoppers who spent a record $9 billion despite foot traffic in stores being down 52% from 2019.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.