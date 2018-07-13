Restaurant chains offer freebies for National French Fry Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hands off my fries, man! Friday is National French Fry Day, and some restaurant chains are offering deals for fans of grabbing the extra fry at the bottom of the bag.
McDonald’s is offering free medium fries with at least a $1 purchase (excluding tax) by using their app.
Checkers is offering free large fries with any purchase after signing up for their Flavorhood program. Click here (https://www.checkers.com/flavorhood/) for more information.
BURGERFI is handing out free regular fries, but they cannot be combined with any other offer or special deal and are for in-store orders only.
