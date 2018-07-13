Restaurant chains offer freebies for National French Fry Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hands off my fries, man! Friday is National French Fry Day, and some restaurant chains are offering deals for fans of grabbing the extra fry at the bottom of the bag.

McDonald’s is offering free medium fries with at least a $1 purchase (excluding tax) by using their app.

Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay tomorrow with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax) on the App only. 🍟🍟😍 Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/hkux5zD2L9 pic.twitter.com/jrohf4lseD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 12, 2018

Checkers is offering free large fries with any purchase after signing up for their Flavorhood program. Click here (https://www.checkers.com/flavorhood/) for more information.

BURGERFI is handing out free regular fries, but they cannot be combined with any other offer or special deal and are for in-store orders only.

Did someone say free fries? Oh, that was us. Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE Regular Fries – Friday, 7/13! *Offer Valid 7/13/18 only. Premium toppings are an additional charge. Cannot be combined with any other offer or special. No Substitutions. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/rGPKwMJWMQ — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) July 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.