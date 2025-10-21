(WSVN) - It’s critical for our overall health, but one in three U.S. adults don’t get the recommended amount of sleep needed each night. Now, some experts say the way you sleep may be impacting your slumber.

Experts say one’s position in bed can affect whether or not they get a good night’s sleep, especially those with certain medical conditions. Experts advise people should sleep on their side if they have sleep apnea or heart failure, and with their head slightly elevated.

“Probably 30% of men, 10% of women in their middle-aged years have sleep apnea, and the prevalence of that increases as we get older,” said Dr. Nancy Foldvary, a sleep neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “You’re aiming to sleep in the position that is going to make you feel the most refreshed.”

Side sleep can also help with chronic neck or knee pain. Sleeping with a thin pillow between the legs allows the body to stay symmetrical.

