UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde police made “many failures” when responding to a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in 2022, the investigator who led the city’s probe of its local officers said Thursday.

The report for the Uvalde City Council on Thursday is just one of several probes into the massacre and was conducted by Jesse Prado, an Austin-based investigator and former police detective. Texas lawmakers found in 2022 that nearly 400 local, state and federal officers rushed to the scene but waited more than an hour before confronting the gunman. A Department of Justice report in January criticized the “cascading failures” of responding law enforcement.

A criminal investigation by Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell’s office into the law enforcement response in the May 2022 shooting remains open. A grand jury was summoned earlier this year and some law enforcement officials have already been asked to testify.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.