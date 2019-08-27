Residents in Puerto Rico stock up for Tropical Storm Dorian

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) – Puerto Ricans, many who are still recovering from Hurricane Maria, are preparing for Tropical Storm Dorian.

It has been two years since Maria struck the island and those affected are not taking any chances this hurricane season.

“Very tough, very tough. We don’t have water, ice, electricity,” said Darwin Diaz, a resident preparing for the storm. “I feel like… bad dreams about this because last time we had a very rough time with Maria, so we have to be prepared.”

Gas stations were busy on Monday night as locals stocked up on gas for their vehicles and their generators.

Lengthy lines could be seen inside of Costco as shoppers picked up food and hurricane supplies.

“Right now the big demand is batteries and water,” said Costco manager Janet Marie.

“The whole island has been traumatized,” said one shopper.

“We started hearing about the storm on Saturday and people have just been flocking in here like the end of the world,” said Costco manager Anthony Lopez. “People are really hesitant at the fact that the power is going to be able to hold up after the storm.”

Store employees said two trailers full of water were nearly emptied on Monday afternoon while another was on it’s way to the store.

The day before, four trailers of water were cleared out by midday.

“We’re worried even with the rain on a normal day,” said Kamil Matos, a resident preparing for the storm.

Sebastian Calderon is hoping he and his family won’t have to rely on lake water like they did when Hurricane Maria hit.

“Sometimes we boil it up but there’s nothing at that time,” said Calderon. “There’s nothing.”

A state of emergency has been declared by Puerto Rico’s new Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced.

