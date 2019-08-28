Residents in Puerto Rico begin making final preparations as Tropical Storm Dorian nears

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — Residents of Puerto Rico were hard at work making final preparations across the island for anything Tropical Storm Dorian might bring.

One gift shop in the capital of San Juan, located near a tourist area, said they were expecting to close up early Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras showed the storefront with shutters over the windows.

Other nearby businesses have plans to close later in the day.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Dorian will move to the east of the island.

Still, heavy rainfall and flash floods present a threat for an island all too familiar with devastation.

Many residents in the capital city expressed confidence having lived through Hurricane Maria back in 2017.

However, they are still worried about the infrastructure.

“I’m sure those people are really sweating over this,” a man said. “This time government forces should already be concentrating on that area.”

Nearly 30,000 homes are still covered by tarps on the island. People are still waiting for the federal funding to fix their homes.

“People got closer. They’re more organized,” one resident said.

“We’ll be fine,” a beach resort worker added as he moved some furniture inside.

Meanwhile, residents have been flocking to their local supermarkets to stock up on the essentials.

“We were caught by surprise with Maria, but now we’re on alert,” a supermarket employee said.

FEMA said they have personnel scattered across the island with satellite phones ready to respond to the needs of residents.

